Dr. Luwanga Okoro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luwanga Okoro, DO
Overview
Dr. Luwanga Okoro, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / CLEAR LAKE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Catherine Hospital.
Dr. Okoro works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospitals Spine Care Center200 E 89th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 644-3957
-
2
Cardiomed Specialists PC200 E 86th Pl, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 649-2750
-
3
Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus2269 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404 Directions (219) 644-3957
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okoro?
Dr. Okoro spends quality time with each patient. He has a wonderful bedside manner. He is concerned about the health of his patients and believes in preventative health. He is very knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Luwanga Okoro, DO
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689673683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / CLEAR LAKE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okoro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okoro works at
Dr. Okoro has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Congestive Heart Failure and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Okoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.