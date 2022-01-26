Overview

Dr. Charles Okorie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Okorie works at Fair Lakes Urgent Care Center in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA, Parkesburg, PA and Culpeper, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.