Dr. Charles Okonkwo, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Okonkwo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Okonkwo works at Charles I Okonkwo MD Inc in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Charles I Okonkwo MD Inc.
    231 W Vernon Ave Ste 105, Los Angeles, CA 90037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 234-7200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Charles Okonkwo, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 51 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    • VICTORIA UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
