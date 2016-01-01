See All Otolaryngologists in Tustin, CA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (8)
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Oh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Oh works at Thomas Huang, M.D. in Tustin, CA with other offices in Yorba Linda, CA and Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tustin ENT
    2552 Walnut Ave Ste 130, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 508-1600
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
  2. 2
    Caduces Medical Group
    18200 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 204, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 577-6031
  3. 3
    Hear Well Center
    3801 Katella Ave Ste 324, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 431-6626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Tinnitus

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Charles Oh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1780689042
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Center
    Residency
    • Wayne State Univ/Detroit Med Center
    Internship
    • Loyola University Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

