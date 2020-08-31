Dr. Charles Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Oh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
Mountainside Medical Group311 Bay Ave Ste 300B, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 779-8477
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Oh's for a number of years, and he has a wonderful bedside manner, is a very kind and caring professional
About Dr. Charles Oh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114335346
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.