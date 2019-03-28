Overview

Dr. Charles Ogburn Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Ogburn Jr works at Athens Orthopedic Clinic PA in Athens, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.