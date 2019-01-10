See All Podiatrists in Oneonta, AL
Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM

Podiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oneonta, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Oehrlein works at Regional Clinic in Oneonta, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL and Trussville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Brown, MD
8 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Edward Behmer, DPM
Dr. Edward Behmer, DPM
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM
Dr. Tara Blasingame, DPM
8 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent's Specialty Clinic
    150 Gilbreath Dr, Oneonta, AL 35121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 271-7620
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Charles R Oehrlein DPM, DABMSP
    2321 John Hawkins Pkwy, Hoover, AL 35244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 271-7620
  3. 3
    St. Vincent's Trussville
    7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 271-7620

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oehrlein?

    Jan 10, 2019
    Wonderful doctor. I love the way he interacts with his patients. Very great personality, knows how to make you feel comfortable and take away any worries you may have. He is able to help out our residents at the nursing home. Also it was a wonderful thing he and his nurses and office staff did for our residents and collected items for Christmas, stocking stuffers. The residents loved all the things brought. It was greatly appreciated.
    Nurse in Talladega, AL — Jan 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oehrlein to family and friends

    Dr. Oehrlein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oehrlein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM.

    About Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326031451
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Foot Wounds and Primary Care and Foot and Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oehrlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oehrlein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oehrlein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oehrlein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oehrlein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oehrlein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oehrlein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oehrlein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oehrlein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Oehrlein, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.