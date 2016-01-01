Overview

Dr. Charles Nowak, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Nowak works at Western Orthopedic Sports Medcn in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.