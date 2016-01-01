Overview

Dr. Charles Norris, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Norris works at Cesar L. Benarroche MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.