Dr. Charles Nino, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Charles Nino, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Nino, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Nino works at
Locations
Ascension Providence Hospital Southfield30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 220, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 737-3611
Consultants in Cardiology, PC47601 Grand River Ave Ste C200, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 380-6624
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly visit. Dr. Nino normally shares any new relevant information with me while I am in his office
About Dr. Charles Nino, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922057199
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.