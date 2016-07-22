Overview

Dr. Charles Nino, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Nino works at Consultants in Cardiology, PC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.