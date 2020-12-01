Dr. Charles Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Newman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Newman Plastic Surgery444 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 481-9505
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the time I came in for my consultation to the recovery part of my procedure. The team and staff were exceptionally kind throughout the entire process. They helped answer any questions or give advice when I asked at any point of the day, no matter the time. I would highly recommend choosing Dr. Newman’s practice when considering where to go! Big thank you!
About Dr. Charles Newman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery and all aspects of Plastic Surgery including Reconstructive Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, Pediatric Reconstruction, Hand Surgery, Microsurgery, and Endoscopic Techniques - Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina - BS Biology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
