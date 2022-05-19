Dr. Newlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Newlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Newlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX.
Dr. Newlin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview802 Medical Dr Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-6042Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Longview Regional Medical Center2901 4th St, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newlin?
Always answers questions and doesn’t make you feel rushed. Also one of the few doctors who will let you VBAC!
About Dr. Charles Newlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1639437247
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newlin works at
Dr. Newlin has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Newlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.