Overview
Dr. Charles Neuwirth, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
New Hanover Regional Medical Center2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 772-9202
Office1202 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neuwirth and his entire staff make your visit comfortable. We find them to be compassionate every single time you have an office visit. His nurses are excellent and you can call them at any time. Dr. Neuwirth is a kind and compassionate doctor extremely dedicated to his patients.
About Dr. Charles Neuwirth, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Heart and Vascular Institute In Hershey
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuwirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuwirth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuwirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuwirth has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuwirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuwirth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuwirth.
