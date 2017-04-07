Dr. Charles Neagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Neagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Neagle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Carrollton Office4780 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 492-1334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neagle is a wonderful doctor. He did an amazing job working with my mother. She did not want to have surgery on her wrist. And he is helping her get the movement back with doing an operation.
About Dr. Charles Neagle, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114016839
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neagle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neagle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neagle speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Neagle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.