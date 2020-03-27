See All Plastic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Charles Nathan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Nathan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Nathan works at St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery
    17300 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 300, Chesterfield, MO 63005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 530-6161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dr. Nathan's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Nathan

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Charles Nathan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477723799
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lahey Clinic
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nathan works at St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Nathan’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

