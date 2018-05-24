Dr. Charles Myer IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myer IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Myer IV, MD
Dr. Charles Myer IV, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine.
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 636-4200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Cincinnati Children's Green Township5899 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 803-8100Monday8:00am - 11:00pmTuesday8:00am - 11:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday12:00pm - 7:00pm
Cincinnati Children's Liberty Campus7777 Yankee Rd, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Directions (513) 803-9600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Hearing that my 2 1/2 month old son had to have surgery was the worst news I have ever gotten. Dr. Myer and his staff went above and beyond to take care of my son and me during our time of need. So many times I had thoughts of just canceling surgery due to my own fears, but Dr. Myers brought me a since of calm when I needed it the most. Children’s hospital and staff are excellent and my son is a new person 24 hours after surgery. Thank you Dr. Myer. You are a excellent at what you do!!
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- English
- 1760693063
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Myer IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myer IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myer IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Myer IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myer IV.
