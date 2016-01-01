Overview

Dr. Charles Murrah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Murrah works at TMH Physician Partners in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.