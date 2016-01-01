Dr. Murphy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles Murphy III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Murphy III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Allen Parish Hospital.
Dr. Murphy III works at
Locations
Institute for Neuropsychiatry2829 4th Ave Ste 150, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 477-7091
Ca Murphy Medical Group LLC1 Lakeshore Dr Ste 1830, Lake Charles, LA 70629 Directions (337) 437-8383
Hospital Affiliations
- Allen Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Charles Murphy III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760464796
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Psychiatry
