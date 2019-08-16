See All General Surgeons in Newark, DE
General Surgery
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles Mulligan Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Mulligan Jr works at REGIONAL HEMATOLOGY & ONCOLOGY in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2100, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 623-4530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Mulligan Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255465571
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

