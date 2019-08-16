Dr. Charles Mulligan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulligan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mulligan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Mulligan Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Mulligan Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Christianacarehealthsystem4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 2100, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-4530
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
7/16 Dr. Mulligan was asked to consult on my condition transfer to Wilmington Hospital from an emergency surgery for a reptured hiatal hernia preformed at Cape Regional Hospital in NJ. 10/7/16 Dr. Mulligan preformed a lengthy surgery & I had developed a gastroplureal fistula. He agreed to allow time to give the fistula time to close itself. Unfortunately after a year of regular appointments & multiple CT's & other test it was concluded surgery was required. I finally agreed to the 10 hour surgery 1/4/18. I developed multiple complications that were all explained as possibilities. As told by multiple medical professionals that if there is a 1 in 1,000 chance of complication I am that patient. Following a lengthy hospital stay with multiple surgries I am alive today. I have been told by multiple doctors that there is no medical explaination that I am still here today. I attribute this to Dr. Mulligan's surgical skills & commitment to his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Mulligan
About Dr. Charles Mulligan Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255465571
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulligan Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulligan Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulligan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulligan Jr works at
Dr. Mulligan Jr has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulligan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulligan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulligan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulligan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulligan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.