Dr. Mosteller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Mosteller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Mosteller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center.
Dr. Mosteller works at
Locations
Dauphin West Surgery Center3701 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 341-3368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Superb ,Professional, Caring, Humble, Attention to details, Professionalism ; is what I see his core values towards his patients resonates! I recommend him to the whole Mobile,Al community with absolute approval (hands down) . He will take care of your Eye health concerns. Just a great person to be associated with!!! Thanks for your time: Grant Carrera
About Dr. Charles Mosteller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosteller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosteller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosteller has seen patients for Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosteller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosteller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosteller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosteller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosteller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.