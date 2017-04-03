Dr. Charles Moss III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Moss III, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Moss III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Brentwood Children's Clinic95 Seaboard Ln Ste 201, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 703-2134
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is Dr. MOSS very good at treatment when your child is sick, he is so good with kids, you can tell he loves kids. He never seems rushed and will answer whatever questions/concerns you have. I am glad we got his name from family, a good doctor is very important!
About Dr. Charles Moss III, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1144259672
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss III.
