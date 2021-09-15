Dr. Charles Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Morrison, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Locations
Southwest Office7988 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-0259
Center for Colon and Rectal Care1316 E 7th St Ste 1, Auburn, IN 46706 Directions (260) 436-0259
Center for Colon and Rectal Care LLC7910 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-0259
Mary Ann Meo DO Facs. PC2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 436-0259
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Greatly appreciated Doctor Morrison's diagnosis, treatment conclusions, and sense of humor.
About Dr. Charles Morrison, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265636138
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital
- Indiana University Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Williams College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrison has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morrison speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
