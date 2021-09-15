Overview

Dr. Charles Morrison, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Morrison works at Associated Surgeons & Physicians/Women's Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.