Dr. Charles Morgan, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
62 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Morgan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Morgan works at Family Medicine of Bay Hill in Apopka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypokalemia , Muscle Weakness and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Medicine of Bay Hill
    380 Semoran Commerce Pl Ste B210, Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 886-9807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypokalemia
Muscle Weakness
Anemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Charles Morgan, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 62 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952385387
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morgan works at Family Medicine of Bay Hill in Apopka, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morgan’s profile.

    Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Hypokalemia , Muscle Weakness and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

