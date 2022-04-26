Dr. Charles Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Moore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
Ulrf Infectious Disease401 E Chestnut St Unit 310, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4710
Norton Community Medical Associates - St. Matthews3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 205, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He was very helpful and explained things in a way that made perfect sense to me.
About Dr. Charles Moore, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1740209253
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.