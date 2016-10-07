See All Dermatologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Charles Moon, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Moon, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Moon works at Advanced Dermatology of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cape Girardeau
    2116 Megan Dr Ste 102, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 335-7546
    Advanced Dermatology of Southeast Missouri
    1359 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 335-7546

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Rash
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    • Assurant Health
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2016
    The staff at Advanced Dermatology are always friendly and professional. Dr. Moon is absolutely wonderful! He's very good about answering all of my questions and making sure I understand my condition or diagnosis before I leave. Always a good experience!
    Diane T. in Perryville, MO — Oct 07, 2016
    About Dr. Charles Moon, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487712295
    Education & Certifications

    • San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium; Brooke Army Med Center
    • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
    • Washington University In St. Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moon works at Advanced Dermatology of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Dr. Moon’s profile.

    Dr. Moon has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Actinic Keratosis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

