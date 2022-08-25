Dr. Charles Montgomery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montgomery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Montgomery, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Montgomery, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Montgomery works at
Charles Montgomery3100 Mowry Ave Ste 205, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (925) 736-8584
Charles Montgomery111 Deerwood Rd Ste 360, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My special needs son has been seeing Dr Montgomery for several years now. He began as a child and is now in his mid twenties.He brings a calm to him that has made such a HUGE difference in our family life. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1689730772
- University Of New Mexico
- University of Hawaii
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- UCSD
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montgomery works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
