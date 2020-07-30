Overview

Dr. Charles Mok, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Mok works at Allure Dermatology in Shelby Township, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Sclerotherapy and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.