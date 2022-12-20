Overview

Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Central Texas and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Mitchell works at Elms Creek Family & Urgent Care in Killeen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.