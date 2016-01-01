Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD is a dermatologist in Nashville, TN. Dr. Mitchell completed a residency at Ny Med College. He currently practices at Brentwood Skin Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
New Office starting Sept 20155505 Edmondson Pike Ste 10, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 810-8730
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Charles Mitchell, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee
Patient Satisfaction
