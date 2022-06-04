Dr. Charles Milton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Milton, DDS
Dr. Charles Milton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Milton works at
Aspen Dental10478 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (844) 226-9012
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Milton and staff did a great job! I knew what to expect, but it is totally different to be sitting in the chair and getting the required work finished. Everyone explained the procedure and were considerate as well as kind.
About Dr. Charles Milton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811107253
Dr. Milton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milton works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Milton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.