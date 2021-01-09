Dr. Charles Millsap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millsap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Millsap, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Millsap, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Millsap works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physicians Eye Center of Owensboro Psc2845 Farrell Cres, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (205) 956-8363
Hospital Affiliations
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millsap?
I love Dr. Millsap. He took time to explain to me exactly what was wrong with my eye and what needed to be done. He answered my questions and calmed my nerves. His staff was pleasant and courteous.
About Dr. Charles Millsap, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1932103736
Education & Certifications
- Lsu
- Scott & White-Tes Texas A&M U|Scott &amp; White-Tes A&amp;M U
- U Okla
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millsap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millsap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millsap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millsap works at
Dr. Millsap has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millsap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Millsap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millsap.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millsap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millsap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.