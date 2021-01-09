Overview

Dr. Charles Millsap, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Millsap works at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.