Dr. Charles Miller, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Locations
Ankle & Foot Center of Tampa Bay11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 305, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6008Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr Miller are great
About Dr. Charles Miller, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518929777
Education & Certifications
- Jacksonville Medical Center - Jacksonville General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
