Dr. Charles Mild, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Mild, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Locations
Harlingen Office2121 Pease St Ste 407, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 421-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is a serious doctor who saves lives. That said, Dr. Mild has been treating me for the last 3 years,I have an aneurysm (A ballooning and weakened area in an artery). Dr. Mild has been treating and tracking my issue in a manner that leaves me feeling pleased and safe in his hands. I've been around Dr. Mild's staff many times in the last 3 years, these people are serious, you don't see much playfulness, they know they are in a lifesaving business. I've also been the last patient of the day a few times and seen how warm kind and friendly they really are when the pressure is off. As a last thought, if you come with an attitude let it be a good attitude these professionals will do everything they can to help you.
About Dr. Charles Mild, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396735999
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Hermann Hosp-U Tx
- Hermann/Lbj Ut-Houston Med Sch
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
