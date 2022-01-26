Overview

Dr. Charles Mild, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Mild works at Heart and Peripheral Vascular Cns in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.