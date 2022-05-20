Overview

Dr. Charles Milchteim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.



Dr. Milchteim works at Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Associates in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Bohemia, NY, Garden City, NY and Merrick, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.