Dr. Charles Messa, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Messa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Weston Cosmetic Surgery Center2823 Executive Park Dr, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-7760
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
He did my Breast implants and it was amazing. Perfect surgery no pain or complications after, I am a 59 years old and my breast looks like 25 young woman. I recommended a 100%.
About Dr. Charles Messa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Penn Med Center
- U Mass Sch Med
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messa speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
