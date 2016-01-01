Dr. Charles Menz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Menz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Menz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Menz works at
Locations
Island View Gastroenterology168 N Brent St Ste 404, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 641-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Menz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menz has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Menz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.