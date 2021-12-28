See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Charles Melone, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3 (35)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Melone, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Melone works at Beth Israel Hand Surgery Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Steven Beldner M.d.
    321 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 28, 2021
    Dr. Melone has performed five surgeries on my left hand. I'm a professional musician, and could not afford a poor outcome, so I thoroughly researched my choice of a surgeon before choosing Dr. Melone. He performed three trigger-finger releases, capsule surgery on the thumb and a complex repair to the ring finger's second knuckle after a bandsaw mishap nearly severed the finger. He is a world-class practitioner.
    Marc Horowitz — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Charles Melone, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1205942786
    Education & Certifications

    • New York U Med Ctr
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai West

    Dr. Charles Melone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melone works at Beth Israel Hand Surgery Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Melone’s profile.

    Dr. Melone has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Melone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

