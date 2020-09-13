Dr. Shane Medlock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medlock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Medlock, MD
Overview
Dr. Shane Medlock, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart OB/GYN at Pensacola5153 N 9th Ave Ste 205, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-2550
Sacred Heart Medical Group3754 Highway 90 Ste 220, Pace, FL 32571 Directions (850) 416-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is my first child and it was very hard not being able to have my mother there because of Covid-19 rules but I was comfortable the entire time and I felt so cared for, as well as my new baby and every staff member I came into contact with helped calm my nerves. Dr. Medlock and his staff are beyond amazing and were so good to me during my pregnancy and my labor and delivery couldn’t have gone any better!
About Dr. Shane Medlock, MD
- Obstetrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1619125671
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University-College Of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medlock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medlock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medlock has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medlock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Medlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.