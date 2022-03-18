See All Urologists in Edmond, OK
Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD

Urology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. McWilliams works at OU Physicians in Edmond, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Hypogonadism and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edmond Clinic
    14101 N Eastern Ave Ste C, Edmond, OK 73013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 340-1279
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Va Hospital and Clinics
    921 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 456-3409
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 18, 2022
    Dr. Mcwilliams is always timely. He listens well, allows one to ask questions, & be a partnerin treatment. He has a calm demeanor & is trustworthy.
    Global Gal — Mar 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD
    About Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073570578
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Ok Health Scis Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
