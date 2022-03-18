Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWilliams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Locations
-
1
Edmond Clinic14101 N Eastern Ave Ste C, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 340-1279Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Va Hospital and Clinics921 NE 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 456-3409Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mcwilliams is always timely. He listens well, allows one to ask questions, & be a partnerin treatment. He has a calm demeanor & is trustworthy.
About Dr. Charles McWilliams, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ok Health Scis Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McWilliams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McWilliams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McWilliams has seen patients for Polyuria, Hypogonadism and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McWilliams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. McWilliams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWilliams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWilliams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWilliams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.