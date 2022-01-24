Dr. Charles McMahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles McMahon, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles McMahon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. McMahon works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Specialists of Colorado1605 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 633-8000
-
2
Southern Colorado Eye Care Associates1620 Fortino Blvd, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 633-8000
-
3
Eye Specialists of Colorado3245 International Cir Ste 102, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 633-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just moved to Colorado Springs from Atlanta, GA. I experienced an episode of flashing lights in my eyes. I had made an appointment for the following week for a regular eye exam. When I called them and told them what I was experiencing his office staff got me in to see him immediately. I was relieved it was not serious. I was even more relieved to find an amazing eye doctor and a caring, competent staff.
About Dr. Charles McMahon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1639168735
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Healthone Psl Medical Center
- University of Colorado
- Ophthalmology
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.