Overview

Dr. Charles McMahon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Colorado and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. McMahon works at Rocky Mountain Glaucoma Consultants in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.