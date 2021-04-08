Dr. McGlade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles McGlade, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles McGlade, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Locations
Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
dr mcglade did surgery on my wife on march 19th at mercy her name was pam stephens she was in icu i really want to thank him again for that but nobody knew it was to late sadly she passed the next day but i did like dr mcglade for coming in on his day off and trying so hard to save her i cant say enough for his effort i mean he was great but at least we had her for 24 more hrs thats better than nothing i want to still thank you so much for what you did and i will never forget it again thank you so much
About Dr. Charles McGlade, MD
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Hosp
- UCLA Hosp
- UCLA Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Diagnostic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGlade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
