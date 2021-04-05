Dr. Charles McCrory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles McCrory, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Locations
Roseville Advanced Medical Group300 Harding Blvd Ste 213, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 780-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. McCrory's office is welcoming & inviting office to visit. He is an ideal family physician. His commitment to medicine and his patients is demonstrated in his examinations and his friendly demeanor. His analysis and recommendations are directed to his patient's needs and not his own pocketbook. I have never felt "rushed through" which is a major shortcoming of too many other offices. My wife & I have been patient's of Dr. McCrory for roughly 18 years.
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Tampa General Hospital
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OREGON
Dr. McCrory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrory accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.