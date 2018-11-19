Overview

Dr. Charles McCain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. McCain works at JAMES M TUCKER III, MD in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.