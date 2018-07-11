Overview

Dr. Charles Mayron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mayron works at Capital Retina Associates, PLLC, Latham, NY in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.