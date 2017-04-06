Dr. Mauro IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Mauro IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Mauro IV, MD is a Dermatologist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Dr. Mauro IV works at
Locations
Big Island Dermatology868 Ululani St Ste 103, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 961-3427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mauro and staff top notch, professional and friendly. Never a wait. Get me in by appt. time, every time. I've had so many skin cancers. Never any pain. Never visible scars. Hilo is so fortunate to have him in our community. His answering machine may say "Not accepting new patients ". How fortunate I am to be an existing patient.
About Dr. Charles Mauro IV, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205840469
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mauro IV accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mauro IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mauro IV has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauro IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauro IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauro IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauro IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauro IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.