Overview

Dr. Charles Mattina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Mattina works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.