Dr. Charles Matouk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Matouk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Matouk works at
Locations
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 737-2096Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thank Dr. Matouk everyday for what he has done for me. I had a brain aneurysm rupture June 10, 2019. My life was in his hands and I couldn’t be more grateful. Thank you for saving my life Doctor. You are amazing - an every day hero.
About Dr. Charles Matouk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1053696187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
