Overview

Dr. Charles Matouk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Matouk works at Yale Maternal Fetal Medicine in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.