Dr. Charles Matlin, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (44)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Charles Matlin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Phoenix Integrated Surg Res

Dr. Matlin works at Charles Matlin, MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Locations

    Charles Matlin, MD
    Charles Matlin, MD
6036 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015
(602) 249-0839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Central Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 18, 2022
    I have had many surgeries done by Dr Matlin. Including a resent below the knee amputation. Dr Matlin and his team are very informative, straight forward. I would highly recommend Dr Matlin for whatever your needs are.
    rchapman — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Matlin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023074945
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Surg Res
    Internship
    • Hahnemann U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matlin works at Charles Matlin, MD in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Matlin’s profile.

    Dr. Matlin has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Matlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

