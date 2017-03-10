See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Charles Mary III, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Mary III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.

Dr. Mary III works at NOEH Orthopedics and Sports medicine, New Orleans, LA in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Terrytown, LA and Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Delricht Research
    826 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 309-7108
  2. 2
    Family Doctors Urgent Care Clinic
    2600 Belle Chasse Hwy Ste B-2, Terrytown, LA 70056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 349-2273
  3. 3
    14158 University Ave, Hammond, LA 70401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 551-8200
  4. 4
    Lake After Hours Hammond
    42205 Veterans Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 375-9979

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Cough
Fever
Cholesterol Screening
Cough
Fever

Treatment frequency



Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 10, 2017
I saw Dr Charles Mary at an urgent care facility. I was feeling very ill and had chills and fever along with much head congestion. he quickly diagnosed me with sinusitis and gave me a steroid shot along with Rx for cough and an antibiotic. I was feeling so much better the very next morning. I had never been turned around from feeling ill so quickly! I truly enjoyed his sincere eagerness to help me get better. I would gladly continue to be in his care as my primary care physician if possible
N. Madere in Metairie, LA — Mar 10, 2017
About Dr. Charles Mary III, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 26 years of experience
  • English
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Mary III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mary III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mary III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mary III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mary III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mary III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mary III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mary III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

