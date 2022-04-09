Dr. Charles Marotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Marotta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Marotta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.
Locations
1
Advanced Cardiology65 Ridgedale Ave, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 401-1100MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday3:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Newton Office59 High St # 61, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 300-1302
3
Hackettstown Office117 Seber Rd # 1B, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 979-1302
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marotta?
Good doc, thorough and a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Charles Marotta, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437156882
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Marotta works at
