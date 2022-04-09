Overview

Dr. Charles Marotta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Newton Medical Center.



Dr. Marotta works at Advanced Cardiology, LLC (Cedar Knolls) in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ and Hackettstown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.